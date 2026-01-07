Mendota sets the pace, tops Ottawa for second time in a week

A week ago, Mendota nipped Ottawa by a point in a low-scoring fifth-place game at the Plano Christmas Classic, but despite the win, Trojans coach Steve Wasmer would have liked to have seen the pace of the game a little faster.

The pace was exactly what he wanted in Tuesday’s rematch in Mendota.

The Trojans used a solid defensive effort, which in turn allowed many transition chances and open looks throughout a 77-60 victory over the Pirates.

“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Wasmer said. “We had a ton more energy than last week against Ottawa, but that was also the fourth game in five days. Our defense tonight really helped us get in transition and keep the game at the pace we like to play at. Last week, Ottawa kept the tempo where they like it.”

Ottawa's George Shumway grabs a rebound against Mendota on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota (12-4) - which shot 52% from the field, including 10-of-29 from beyond the arc, and held a 36-23 advantage in rebounds - was led by Dane Doyle (16 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals), Cole Tillman (15 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals), Oliver Munoz (14 points, six rebounds, two assists), Johan Cortez (10 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals) and Drew Becker (nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks).

“The No. 1 thing coach talked about coming into this game was that we had to push the tempo,” Mendota senior Aden Tillman said. “We feel when we can create turnovers and run the floor that is when we are at our best. I feel as a team we can score points, but it’s making our identity as a team that is going to defend you tough is what we’re trying to establish.”

The hosts led 15-10 after one quarter, 37-26 at halftime and 58-44 heading to the fourth quarter.

“The second half it just felt like whenever and whoever was putting a shot up it was going in,” Aden Tillman said. “I feel like at any time we have five guys on the floor that can hit a shot, so we all know if were not open we have to find a way to get a teammate open. It’s like every option is a good option.”

“Offensively, we moved the ball well and were very unselfish,” Wasmer said. “When we do those two things I feel we are a tough team to stop. We also moved well without the ball and set good screens which allowed us to get open looks. Most of our shots tonight were in rhythm and because of that we shot a pretty good percentage.”

Mendota's Dane Doyle shoots a jump shot over Ottawa's Lucas Farabaugh on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa (7-5) - which hit 24-of-54 (44%) from the field, including 7-of-22 from 3-point range - was led by Owen Sanders, who scored a game- and career-high 26 points to go along with a game-best 10 rebounds and four steals. George Shumway added eight points and four rebounds, while Rory Moore and Hezekiah Joachim (six assists) each chipped in seven points.

“Mendota had better pace and energy than we did right from the start and throughout,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “We turned the ball over too many times in which Mendota was able to get into transition. They are a very tough team to stop if you’re going to give them a ton of chances in the open floor. If you let Mendota play in a free-flowing game with the offense talent they have, you saw tonight what they can do.

“We just never were able to get our teeth into them defensively like we did a week ago. We just struggled to get defensive stops and a lot of that was due to them having more energy than we had.”

Both squads are back in action on Friday as Ottawa is at La Salle-Peru in an Interstate 8 Conference game, while Mendota hosts Erie-Prophetstown in a Three Rivers East Division contest.