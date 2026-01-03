OSF shakeup leaves questions about healthcare in Ottawa in 2026

A crowd member holds a sign that reads "Save Our Hospital" during a public hearing regarding OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital's plans to reduce services on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa is expected to spend the new year grappling with the long-term impact of OSF Healthcare’s decision to build a new regional care model and its decision to withdraw plans for a new hospital in Ottawa.

The loss of the proposed $150 million facility continues to raise concerns about access to emergency, inpatient and specialty care, particularly now as Ottawa residents are expected to drive farther for certain services.

Access to care will remain a concern as patients continue adjusting to OSF’s regional care model, which moved ICU and obstetrics services out of the city. Emergency response times, specialty care availability and the broader impact on local patients will stay front and center as residents look for reassurance that healthcare needs are being met.

City officials and local watchdog group Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa are likely to remain engaged in discussions surrounding OSF’s plans in eastern La Salle County.