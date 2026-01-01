2025 business review in the Illinois Valley: Downtown La Salle rehab projects bring new businesses

Sugardemon Speciality Bakery is opening New Year’s Day in La Salle. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Downtown La Salle welcomed new businesses in 2025 thanks to a renovation project.

In May 2024, the La Salle City Council unanimously awarded Mike Bird’s petition for two redevelopment incentive grants totaling $25,000 for siding on the north and west sides of the building at 502 First St., as well as a handicapped-accessible bathroom.

On New Year’s Day, Sugardemon Specialty Bakery opened at 502 First St., Suite B, offering cheesecake, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pies and other desserts.

Owner Sophia Antle previously operated a home-based bakery, Soph’s Kitchen, for about two years in La Salle.

Later in the year, Chef Sara’s Table opened next door at 502 First St., Suite A.

Owner Sara Fitzpatrick offers catering and personal chef services plus a lunch menu, with plans to later add appetizers, a bar and dinner on the weekends.

Midwest Mane, a hair salon, opened in late 2024 in Suite C.

Bird previously converted an old building into the Auditorium Ballroom across the street and this year acquired The Enchanted Forest, the long-closed indoor amusement park in Utica, to remodel it into a sports complex.

