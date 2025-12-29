NCI ARTworks to exhibit Streator artist’s donated works

NCI ARTworks Gallery will exhibit 70 works by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ken Knight, a Streator native who has donated the pieces to support the nonprofit arts organization. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

NCI ARTworks Gallery will exhibit 70 works by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ken Knight, a Streator native who has donated the pieces to support the nonprofit arts organization.

The exhibition opens with a preview reception Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m. at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center in Utica, followed by the full opening reception Friday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru’s historic Westclox Building.

Knight, whose Mondrian-inspired work “seeks to create order out of chaos,” has exhibited throughout the United States and Europe. His artistic journey has taken him from Streator to Chicago, New York, Italy and most recently Portugal.

The donation includes unfinished pieces completed through collaboration with contemporary artist Lorena Malm, who has added brushwork and layering to enhance Knight’s vibrant colors and hard lines.

NCI ARTworks Director said the collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity for the gallery, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026.

The works will be exhibited and available for purchase from January through March at both the NCI ARTworks Gallery and the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center.

The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. NCI ARTworks Gallery is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and by appointment at outreach@nciartworks.com.

NCI ARTworks is a nonprofit organization serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development. The gallery is located at 400 5th St. in Peru.