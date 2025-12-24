Shaw Local

Putnam library to screen Agatha Christie documentary

Jan. 8 film explores author’s English inspirations

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will screen “Agatha Christie’s England” Thursday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.

The 45-minute documentary explores the English landscapes, communities and personalities that inspired Christie’s crime novels during her 50-year career.

The film takes viewers on a literary journey across England, examining the settings that shaped Christie’s life and appear in her novels. Born in Torquay, Christie drew inspiration from coastal retreats and village settings that became the backdrop for her stories.

The documentary is rated TV-14 and is free and open to the public. The screening is made possible through Kanopy.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St. in Putnam. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

