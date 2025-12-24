Putnam library plans snowflake art workshop Jan. 7

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch will host “Snowflake Wonders Art Workshop” on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m.

The hands-on workshop will introduce participants to Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley, who in 1885 became the first person to photograph a snowflake. Bentley’s images revealed the intricate beauty of snow crystals and confirmed that no two are alike.

Participants will watch a short film about Bentley’s life and discoveries, then create their own snowflakes using oil pastels, watercolor and salt.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

The McNabb Branch is located at 322 W. Main St. in McNabb. For more information, call 815-339-2038.