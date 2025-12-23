Streator library plans winter activities for all ages

The Streator Public Library has scheduled multiple programs and activities from Dec. 29 through March 3, including scavenger hunts, craft sessions and special events for children and families. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Public Library has scheduled multiple programs and activities from Dec. 29 through March 3, including scavenger hunts, craft sessions and special events for children and families.

Ongoing programs through March 3:

Snowmen Scavenger Hunt: Participants search the library for hidden items with themes changing weekly

Lego Club: Build and create activities for ages 5 and under (parents must be present)

Special events:

Dec. 29: Make It: TikTok workshop from 5-6 p.m. for ages 10 and older, teaching safe ways to create trendy videos

Dec. 30: Afternoon Watercolor from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older; Snowmen Storytime from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 5 and under

Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for all ages, featuring crafts, games and a special countdown

Jan. 2: Stuffed Animal Sleepover drop-off from 3-4 p.m. for children

Jan. 3:Stuffed Animal Sleepover pick-up all day; Family Day from 1-2 p.m. for all ages, combining play activities for children with information about library resources for parents

All programs are free and open to the public.