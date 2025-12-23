La Salle library plans January activities for all ages

The La Salle Public Library has scheduled multiple events for January, including a video game tournament, movie screenings and writing activities. (Shaw Local News Network)

The La Salle Public Library has scheduled multiple events for January, including a video game tournament, movie screenings and writing activities.

The library will host its third video game tournament on Friday, Jan. 2, starting at noon. The free competition features a randomly seeded bracket with a grand prize. Registration is available on the library’s website, and refreshments will be provided.

A “Chilly Movie Matinee” is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. for children and guardians. The program includes a themed story time followed by a screening of a 2013 animated film. No registration is required.

The Creative Writing Club will resume meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. The group welcomes amateur writers ages 16 and older who want to develop skills through lessons, writing exercises and peer reviews. No registration is required.

Bingo games will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m., with refreshments and prizes. The event is open to all ages with no registration required.

“Louisa May Alcott and Her Little Women” is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. The program includes a presentation about Alcott’s life and works, followed by a screening of the 1933 film adaptation.

All programs are free and open to the public. No library card is required for attendance.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. For more information, call 815-223-2341 or visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.