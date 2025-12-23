Christmas For Kids serves 410 children in Bureau County

Bureau County Christmas For Kids provided gifts to 160 families with 410 children from western Bureau County on Dec. 13 at Princeton Wesleyan Church. (Photo provided by Gale Hart)

Volunteers greeted families and loaded cars with bags of gifts, with help from area teens. The distribution took place during snowy weather.

The organization fulfilled 24 requests for bicycles, which were provided by The Bike Place of Princeton.

Christmas For Kids relies on toy and monetary donations from communities throughout western Bureau County to provide holiday assistance to families in need.

Volunteers helped distribute the gifts and assisted families during the event.

The program serves families from across western Bureau County who request assistance with Christmas gifts for their children.