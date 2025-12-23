Bureau County Police: Dover man charges with aggravated battery

A Dover man was charged with aggravated battery, and charges against a woman may be pending, Ladd police said in a Monday press release. (BCR photo)

A Dover man was charged with aggravated battery, and charges against a woman may be pending, Ladd police said in a Monday press release.

Andrew Lamb, 31, was charged Thursday after Ladd police responded to a domestic incident at Casey’s General Store.

Police interviewed a 33-year-old Dover woman who said she and her fiancé were involved in an argument. Lamb was found to have warrants for his arrest out of multiple jurisdictions. Lamb was taken into custody “after a brief struggle” with police. An officer was injured as a result of the scuffle.

The female was taken to a local hospital, but police said charges against her are under review. The investigation is ongoing.