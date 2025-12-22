Bureau County receives property tax multiplier

Bureau County has been assigned a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000 for 2025, according to David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The factor, often called the “multiplier,” is used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties as required by law. This marks the second consecutive year Bureau County has received a 1.0000 factor.

State law requires Illinois property to be assessed at one-third of its market value. The equalization factor is determined annually by comparing sales prices of properties sold over three years to their assessed values.

When the average assessment level equals one-third of market value, the factor is 1.0000. If assessments are higher than one-third, the factor is less than 1.0000. If assessments are lower, the factor exceeds 1.0000.

Bureau County assessments are at 33.57% of market value, based on property sales from 2022-2024. The factor applies to 2025 taxes payable in 2026.

The tentative factor may change if the County Board of Review significantly affects county assessments or if officials present data showing the revenue department’s assessment estimates should be adjusted.

A public hearing on the multiplier will be held 20-30 days after the factor is published in a county newspaper.

Harris emphasized that changes in the equalization factor do not automatically increase or decrease total property tax bills. Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies’ annual budget requests for services.

The assessed value of individual properties determines each taxpayer’s portion of the tax burden, which is not changed by the multiplier.