Streator tops Coal City to move to 5-0 in ICE: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 41, Coal City 33: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs (6-2, 5-0) stayed unbeaten in Illinois Central Eight Conference play while also winning their sixth straight game with the victory over the Coalers on Friday.

Streator was led by Christian Bruton (12 points), Brennan Stillwell (10 points), LA Moton (eight points) and Joe Hoekstra (seven points).

Newark 55, Somonauk 33: At Newark, the Norsemen (7-3) improved to 3-0 in Little Ten Conference play with the triumph over the Bobcats.

Newark was led by Reggie Chapman (18 points, four assists, six steals), Cody Kulbartz (11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) and Jimmy Kath (10 points, six assists).

Landin Stillwell led Somonauk — which trailed by only four points at halftime — with 10 points.

Seneca 51, Putnam County 36: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish led 14-4 after the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 40-25 heading to the fourth in the Tri-County Conference win over the Panthers.

Seneca was led by Cam Shriey (10 points), Colton Baudino (nine points) and James Zydron (eight points).

Serena 68, LaMoille 34: At Serena, the Huskers rolled to the LTC win over the Lions.

Serena was led by 14 points from Cash Raikes, 12 points each from Wyatt Stone and Payton Twait, 10 points from Carter Meyer, and nine points from Hendrix Johnson.

DePue 44, Earlville 35: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (0-8, 0-3) dropped the LTC game to the Little Giants.

Logan May led Earlville with had 15 points.

Annawan 61, Leland 50: At Leland, the Panthers (5-4) fell to the Braves despite 17 points and 14 rebounds from Declan Brennan.

Eureka 53, Fieldcrest 32: At Eureka, the Knights trailed 14-2 after the first quarter and eventually suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Hornets.

Layten Gerdes led Fieldcrest with 10 points.

Plainfield North 45, Sandwich 33: At Sandwich, the Indians (3-7) battled, but fell to the Tigers.

Sandwich was led by 11 points from Nick Michalek and eight points from Griffin Somlock.

Girls basketball

Pontiac 55, Seneca 53: At Kingman Gym, the Fighting Irish fell just short against the Indians in pool play of the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament.