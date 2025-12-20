Spring Valley teacher wins November award

Kristin Wrobleski, a life skills teacher at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Spring Valley, has been named the November Teacher of the Year winner. (Photo provided by Shaw Local Radio)

Kristin Wrobleski, a life skills teacher at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Spring Valley, has been named the November Teacher of the Year winner.

Wrobleski teaches life skills to students in grades 4-8 at the school.

She received a $100 check from Schweickert Ganassin Krzak Rundio LLP, a pizza party from Hy-Vee in Peru, and recognition from Q Hit Music. Promotion and Event Manager Julia Fowkes presented the awards.

Fellow staff members surprised Wrobleski and her students with balloons and a banner during the presentation.

Wrobleski is now eligible for the annual Teacher of the Year award at the end of the school year, which includes a $1,000 prize.