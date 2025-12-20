Shaw Local Radio completes Christmas toy drive

Shaw Local Radio Station's Christmas Cheer Toy Drive concluded Monday with the delivery of hundreds of toys to local organizations. (Photo provided by Shaw Local Radio)

Shaw Local Radio Station’s Christmas Cheer Toy Drive concluded Monday with the delivery of hundreds of toys to local organizations.

The drive, which ran from Nov. 3 through Dec. 12, distributed toys to the Peru, La Salle and Oglesby police departments, Hall Township Food Pantry and Operation Elf in Mendota.

Title sponsors Eureka Savings Bank and SGKR Injury Attorneys supported the drive along with community partners Debo Ace Hardware, Hy-Vee and A Lifetime of Smiles, which served as toy collection locations.

The drive, now in its second year, focuses on keeping all donated toys within the Illinois Valley to help local children and families.