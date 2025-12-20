Ottawa High to induct 1958 grad into Hall of Fame

Ottawa Township High School will induct Dr. Richard “Dick” Martin into its Hall of Fame in 2026. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Ottawa Township High School will induct Dr. Richard “Dick” Martin into its Hall of Fame in 2026.

Martin, a 1958 graduate, was a three-sport athlete who excelled in football, basketball and tennis.

He served as co-captain and All-Conference quarterback on the undefeated 1957 Pirates football team, receiving All-State Honorable Mention and several college scholarship offers.

In basketball, Martin was a starting forward on a Pirates team that reached the “Sweet Sixteen” when Illinois had a single-class state tournament.

Martin was a four-year varsity letter winner in tennis and became the first Ottawa High player to qualify for the state tournament and win the NCIC conference singles title.

He accepted a tennis scholarship to Indiana University, where he played for three years and was chosen captain his senior year before entering dental school.

Martin served as a pediatric dentist in the U.S. Army, running a dental clinic at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, before establishing a pediatric dental practice in Bloomington, Indiana.

He has participated in more than a dozen volunteer mission trips to South America and the Caribbean to provide free dental care for children in poverty.

