Princeton church donates $7,000 to Christmas For Kids

Pastor Michael Hickok presents a $7,000 check to Gale Hart of Christmas For Kids on Dec. 9. (Photo provided by Gale Hart)

Christmas For Kids received a $7,000 donation from First United Methodist Church in Princeton on Dec. 9.

The donation came through the church’s “Change The World” program, which collects monthly donations and selects different recipients each month. Christmas For Kids was chosen as the November recipient.

Pastor Michael Hickok presented the check to Gale Hart, who represents the Christmas For Kids program.

The “Change The World” program allows church members to contribute to community outreach efforts throughout the year.

Christmas For Kids provides holiday assistance to families in need.