Pesticide applicator tests set for January

University of Illinois Extension will offer pesticide applicator certification testing sessions across Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties beginning in January.

Certification is required to apply restricted-use pesticides. The sessions are offered in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Pre-registration is required and walk-ins will not be allowed. Participants must bring simple function calculators. Smartphones and other electronic devices are prohibited.

Testing sessions include:

La Salle County:

Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to noon at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby (all tests offered); Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to noon at LaSalle County Extension Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa (private applicator tests only).

Bureau County:

Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon; March 24, 9 a.m. to noon. Both sessions at Bureau County Extension Office, 850 E. Thompson St., Princeton (all tests offered).

Marshall County:

Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Both sessions at Marshall-Putnam County Extension Office, 509 Front St., Henry (all tests offered).

Putnam County:

Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at Putnam County EMA Building, 1120 Old Illinois 26, Hennepin (all tests offered).

Testing is free. Study manuals and workbooks can be purchased online or at extension offices in Princeton, Ottawa and Henry.

Registration is available online at go.illinois.edu/BLMPAg.

For accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.