Seneca, Somonauk, Streator, Fieldcrest, FCW, Serena girls all fall: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Prairie Central 45, Seneca 34: At Fairbury on Monday, the visiting Fighting Irish (3-6) were handed the nonconference loss despite a 14-point night from Graysen Provance.

Camryn Stecken and Kylee Rowley added five points apiece for Seneca.

Hall 61, Somonauk/Leland 36: At Spring Valley, the visiting Bobcats couldn’t recover from a slow start in taking the nonconference defeat.

Kiley Mason (13 points), Ella Roberts (seven) and Abby Hohmann (six) paced Somonauk/Leland.

Heyworth 72, Fieldcrest 54: At Heyworth, the visiting Knights trailed by a dozen points by halftime in the Heart of Illinois Conference setback.

Macy Gochanour scored 19 points and Pru Mangan 18 to lead Fieldcrest.

Coal City 42, Streator 31: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs led 6-4 after one quarter of an eventual Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat.

Ava Gwaltney sank a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 19 points for Streator. Alexis Thomas added four points.

El Paso-Gridley 50, FCW 44 (OT): At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the host Falcons (4-6 overall, 1-4 Heart of Illinois) suffered the conference loss in overtime.

Dwight 59, Serena 45: At Dwight, the host Trojans (9-3) defeated the visiting Huskers (5-6) in nonconference action.

Kendall Whiteaker scored 17 points, with Parker twait and Brynley Glade adding a dozen apiece in the loss.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,502, Ottawa 3,039: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates were topped in Interstate 8 Conference competition.

Cash Fowler with a 594 series (219 high game) and Landry Brenbarger with a 531 were high rollers for Ottawa.

Boys basketball

Wilmington 56, Somonauk 35: At Wilmington, the visiting Bobcats were defeated despite a dozen points from Landon Johnson and 10 courtesy of Landin Stillwell.