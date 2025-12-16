Putnam County Library to screen “The First Silent Night” Dec. 23

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “The First Silent Night” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the Granville Branch.

The 54-minute film celebrates the legacy of the Christmas carol “Silent Night,” which has been translated into more than 300 languages and sung across the globe for nearly two centuries.

Actor Simon Callow narrates the film as he travels to the Austrian village of Oberndorf and Salzburg, tracing the carol’s origins and enduring meaning. The documentary explores how the song has offered comfort and united people of all backgrounds during the Christmas season.

The film is rated G and is made possible through Kanopy. The screening is free and open to the public.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.