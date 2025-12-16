Illinois State Police investigating death in Bureau County

The Illinois State Police is investigating a death in Bureau County.

At 9:51 p.m. Dec. 10, troopers, along with other local law enforcement partners, located a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Rock County, Wisconsin, the agency said in a press release.

A traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit ensued, ending at the Great Sauk Trail Rest Area on Interstate 80 west of Princeton.

Law enforcement attempted to contact the driver and officers approached the vehicle. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was discovered deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The ISP said in the release that it will conduct a thorough investigation and remain in contact with the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.