Women Inspired Network awards $8,000 in community grants

Starved Rock County Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett (from left), Women Inspired Network grants chair Debbie Buffington, Waltham Elementary School teacher Kathleen Diluciano, Women Inspired Network steering committee co-chair Cherie Reynolds, and Starved Rock County Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (Photo provided by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation )

The Women Inspired Network recently awarded $8,000 in grants to local nonprofits during its ninth annual Celebration of Giving Sunday, Dec. 9.

The event was emceed by Women Inspired Network grants chair Debbie Buffington and steering committee co-chair Cherie Reynolds. Buffington said WIN has awarded $120,000 in grants and scholarships since its founding.

The grant recipients included:

Peru Police Department, “Haven’s Heroes” therapy dog – $5,000.

Waltham Elementary School library – $1,500.

Regional Office of Education 35 Academy’s “Reslient Rockstars” – $1,000.

Grow Spring Valley’s “Julie Rutgens Taliani Community Garden” – $500.

The Peru Police Department’s K9 Haven is a St. Bernard therapy dog assigned to the department’s school resources officer. The program’s goal is to increase the frequency of kind school acts and strengthen student bonds.

The Regional Office of Education’s Resilient Rockstars pilot program will teach students about the importance of social-emotional wellness and provide coping strategies.

Grow Spring Valley’s Julie Rutgens Taliani Community Garden addresses community food insecurity.

The Women Inspired Network is a charitable giving circle and a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation component organization that makes annual contributions to empower and enhance the community’s quality of life.

For more information, call 815-252-2906, email janice@srccf.org, or visit srccf.org.

Grow Spring Valley member Katie Ritchie (from left), Starved Rock County Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett, Women Inspired Network grants chair Debbie Buffington, Grow Spring Valley member Sarah KinKin, Women Inspired Network steering committee co-chair Cherie Reynolds, and Starved Rock County Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (Photo provided by the Starved Rock County Community Foundation )

Starved Rock County Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett (from left), Women Inspired Network grants chair Debbie Buffington, Peru Police Department officer Brian Zebron, Women Inspired Network steering committee co-chair Cherie Reynolds, and Starved Rock County Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (Photo provided by the Starved Rock County Community Foundation )

Starved Rock County Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett (from left), Women Inspired Network grants chair Debbie Buffington, Regional Office of Education 35 school crisis response team crisis coordinator Lindsey Ceja, Women Inspired Network steering committee co-chair Cherie Reynolds, and Starved Rock County Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (Photo provided by the Starved Rock County Community Foundation )