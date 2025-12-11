Colin Mickow will remember the Alamo and winning the San Antonio Marathon

Princeton native Colin Mickow, 35, won the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Sunday with a winning time of 2:22.25. (Photo provided by Colin Mickow)

Colin Mickow has made a big name for himself as an elite runner.

He is also proving to be quite the salesman.

Mickow went to San Antonio last weekend for a trade show to represent an Indonesia shoe brand, 910, that’s coming to the US market. Then he showed off their shoes by winning the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Sunday with a top time of 2:22.25, winning the race by five seconds.

“They wanted me to run the marathon and wear their shoes,” said the 2008 Princeton High School graduate. “It was more of what I would call a training effort. It wasn’t all out. I didn’t really do full-out training for this. But it was a good experience. It was a fun race.”

He got to see history in San Antonio, staying right next to the Alamo and running past the legendary city landmark, an experience he will surely remember.

“It’s a cool city,” he said.

Mickow, 35, finished 22nd in the Boston Marathon in March with a time of 2:13.01, the ninth-fastest American, and placed 20th in the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:11.4.

He made his Boston debut in 2024, finishing 21st overall with a time of 2:14.37.

Mickow, who was an All-American at the University of Illinois and took some years off before resurrecting his running career, placed sixth in the Chicago Marathon in 2021. That performance ultimately earned him a spot in the World Championship Marathon in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

A financial analyst living in Oswego, Mickow returned to his hometown this summer to run in the inaugural Princeton Mile Run. He said he really enjoyed the race and would like to run in next year’s hometown race if he can.

Mickow said he will run a marathon next spring, quite possibly in Japan.