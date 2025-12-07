Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to present “The Nutcracker”

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" with live orchestra and local dancers for two shows next weekend at Matthiessen Auditorium (Photo provided by Aelsa Woods)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” with live orchestra and local dancers for two shows this weekend at Matthiessen Auditorium.

The holiday performances are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120.

Dancers from The Dance Center of La Salle, Gray’s School of Dance in Ottawa, and Dancenter of Streator and Pontiac will perform alongside the orchestra. The Illinois Valley Youth Choir, directed by Jenilyn Roether, will join the production as the Snowflake Chorus.

Due to high demand, tickets are available by presale only and may be purchased online at ivso.org or by calling the box office at 815-320-4471.

The biennial presentation remains one of the region’s most cherished holiday events, bringing together local dancers, young singers and live symphonic music.

The Miller Group Charitable Trust sponsors IVSO’s 76th season. “The Nutcracker” is presented by Eureka Savings Bank and Spring Valley City Bank. The IVSO also receives support from the Illinois Arts Council.

All IVSO venues are ADA-compliant. Questions regarding accommodations may be directed to accessibility@ivso.org.