Milton Pope School honor roll, 1st trimester 2025-26

Milton Pope School recently announced its high honor roll and honor roll for the first trimester of the 2025–26 school year.

Students in fifth through eighth grades who received all A’s on report cards were named to the high honor roll. The honor roll is awarded to students who earned A’s and B’s.

High honor roll

Fifth grade: Avery Clancy, Addison Hollister, Kieran Lambe, Nora Maierhofer, Farrah Staszak

Sixth grade: Elizabeth Herman, Alexis Perry

Seventh grade: Liam Blough, Ethan Green, Jillian Lambe, William Staszak, Crosby Williamson

Eighth grade: Carter Gibson, Damon Witte

Honor roll

Fifth grade: Ella Carrera, Olivia Carretto, Viviana Deroche, Lincoln Green, Leighton Lemke, Malia Meents, Mason Morales, Ainsley Ogden, Brantlee Shouse, Mariella Timmons, Rhett Timmons, Willow Weidholz, Kenny Zolo

Sixth grade: Jacob Ashton, Olivia Eib, Teagan Gibson, Hadley Jackson, Alanah O’Neal, Declan Roberts

Seventh grade: Alex Aubry, Shielisse Bermudez, Sophia Maxwell, Lorna Reese, Zayvier Zbacnik

Eighth grade: Max Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Madi Perino, Elizabeth Swartz