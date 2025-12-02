Hemp event coming Dec. 3 to Mendota Civic Center

Farmers interested in exploring industrial hemp as a grain and fiber row crop can learn from industry leaders on Wednesday at the Mendota Civic Center. (Scott Anderson)

Farmers interested in exploring industrial hemp as a grain and fiber row crop can learn from industry leaders on Wednesday at the Mendota Civic Center.

The Industrial Hemp Farmer Informational Event, which is free and open to the public, is designed to equip growers with practical knowledge, up-to-date insights, and resources ahead of the 2026 planting season.

The program will cover key aspects of successful industrial hemp production, including:

Planting and Harvesting Techniques

Weed Management Strategies

Soil Health Considerations

Offtake Agreements

Industry Developments and More

Recent changes affecting hemp producers — including expanded crop insurance coverage and the new “material” classification for certain industrial hemp varieties — make 2026 a pivotal year for growers considering this market. With low labor and input needs and the potential for improved soil health, industrial hemp is emerging as a valuable diversification opportunity for Midwest row-crop operations.

Panelists include Kelly Burke, IDOA Livestock Commissioner & Illinois Representative on the National Hemp Association; Brandon Pricher, Founder of the U.S. Hemp Building Association; and Jarett Burke, the largest hemp farmer in Illinois.

A networking opportunity will be 6–6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation from 6:30–8 p.m. and a question-and-answer session from 8–9 p.m.

Registration is free. For questions, contact Kelly Burke at 630-287-0595 or kelly@kifcure.com