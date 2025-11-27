Peru Township unveils new website

Greg Vaccaro, Peru Township supervisor, announced Wednesday the newly-created township website www.perutownshipil.com

The website was created to improve public access and information about all functions of Peru Township government to better serve the public. Transparency and modernization offer valuable information and resources.

Key features include:

-list of elected officials

-services provided by the different departments

-agendas, meeting minutes, on line forms

-contact information and a list of partners

Anyone in need of financial assistance, social services, property tax assessment or township road maintenance may call 815-223-0746