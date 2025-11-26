Princeton Logan 7th grade girls win regional championship

Princeton Logan defeated Mendota Northbrook 36-18 to capture the IESA Class 3A Princeton Regional championship Tuesday at Pannebaker Gym on Tuesday. The Lions (16-3) advance to the Morris Saratoga Sectional, facing the winner of the Crest Hill Richland Regional at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3. Team members are Hattie Dye (front row, from left), Ashlyn McConnell, Lauren Driscoll, Addi Odell and Skylar Hayden; and (back row) assistant coach Garey Driscoll, Alyxis Watson, Avery May, Abby Michlig, Maycie Munson, Leena Gutshall, Alivia Norman, head coach Adam Gutshall and Cora Gutshall. Absent was Hayleigh Mack. (Photo provided)