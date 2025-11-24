Putnam County Library hosts Great Lakes Holiday concert Dec. 11

The Putnam County Public Library District will host folk musician Lee Murdock for a Great Lakes-themed holiday concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Granville branch.

Murdock will present “The Christmas Ship: A Holiday Concert” honoring the turn-of-the-century tradition of schooner captains delivering Christmas trees to port communities.

The performance will feature his signature song about the Rouse Simmons, known as the legendary “Christmas Tree Ship,” and will blend music, history and storytelling.

Murdock is recognized as a premier interpreter of Great Lakes songs and tales. The guitarist and storyteller combines historical research with original ballads and folk songs about sailors, wooden vessels and life on the inland seas.

The library system will also close at noon on Friday, Dec. 12, for staff training.

The concert is free and open to the public, sponsored by Mennie’s Machine Company.

For more information, contact the Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District.