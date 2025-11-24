Ottawa Township High School honors students at recognition breakfast

Ottawa Township High School hosted its quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 14 to honor students nominated by faculty and staff for exceptional character and classroom work. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Ottawa Township High School hosted its quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 14 to honor students nominated by faculty and staff for exceptional character and classroom work.

The event was sponsored by Financial Plus Credit Union.

Social Studies:

Students of the Month: Paul Stallman, senior; Jules Verron-Dumazel, junior; Brennen Bolf, sophomore; Isabella Puente, freshman.

Students of Integrity: Teagan Cole, senior; Dane Carretto, junior; Marek Zarwell, sophomore; Daisy Rabadan, freshman.

Physical Education/Health/Drivers Education:

Students of the Month: Taylor Brandt, senior; Bobbi Snook, junior; Miles Stafford, sophomore; Teagan Darif, freshman.

Students of Integrity: Haley Solan, senior; Wes Weatherford, junior; Peyton Richards, sophomore; Killian Berkland, freshman.

Pirate Nation Student Recognition Awards:

Work Ethic: Bella Knoll

Leadership: Valeria Munoz

Academics: Brennan Bolf

Character: Automotive students Jack Johnson, Russell Graham, Wyatt Mix, Alex Cosmutto and James Koppenhoffer