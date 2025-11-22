Putnam County Library to screen Pearl Harbor documentary Dec. 4

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a screening of “Lifeline: Pearl Harbor’s Unknown Hero” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

The documentary tells the story of Joe George, a sailor aboard the USS Vestal during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. George defied a direct order from a superior officer and helped save six crewmen from the USS Arizona — the final sailors to escape the battleship alive.

The film highlights George’s courage and moral conviction during the chaotic attack when his ship was moored beside the Arizona on Battleship Row.

The World War II Foundation presents the 1 hour, 20-minute documentary, which is not rated.

The screening is free and open to the public. The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.