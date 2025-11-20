Waltham Elementary tables spring referendum

After failing earlier this year to get voters to approve a $10 million expansion of the Utica school, Waltham Elementary may try again in 2026.

But the vote to proceed with a spring referendum didn’t happen on Wednesday. When a few members of the Waltham Elementary School Board raised concerns and objections, the scheduled vote was tabled.

The board has discussed advancing a resolution to put a new referendum on the March 17 ballot. If the board proceeds, voters would be asked to OK raising $7.3 million to ease an ongoing space crunch.

“Could it be less than $7 million?” Superintendent Kristi Eager told the board. “It could.”

But two board members said they wanted more information and/or more discussion before voting.

Jake Aubry said there hadn’t been enough dialogue among members -- “I’m kind of disappointed in that” – and Drew Partain said he felt the plans and price had grown too much for his liking.

“I’m not comfortable with doing anything more than the bare minimum,” Partain said.

That was enough for the board to table the vote, which may now be held at the next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Should the board proceed and the vote pass, Utica-area residents would see a tax increase, but how depends on the duration of the bonds. Projections are expected in December.

Waltham had asked voters for nearly $10 million and was rebuffed at the spring ballot.

Since then, district officials scaled the plans back both financially and in terms of space. Waltham’s revised plans include expanding only student learning spaces.