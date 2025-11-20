Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Sandwich scores win at Humes Breakout; Newark, Dwight fall: The Times Wednesday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians.

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

By J.T. Pedelty

Girls basketball

Sandwich 54, Newark 17: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout on Wednesday, the Indians recorded the convincing victory. Leading the attack were Kayden Cornelis with 19 points and four assists; Alayla Harris with 11 points and six rebounds; and Khloe White with eight points and a trio of assists.

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Dwight 34: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Trojans (1-1) suffered their first loss of the young season.

Plano 37, La Salle-Peru 33: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Reapers received 11 points from Jailyn Brown in the win over the Cavaliers. L-P’s Brie Ruppert scored 17 to lead all scorers.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsSandwich PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland PrepsFlanagan-Cornell PrepsSeneca PrepsFieldcrest PrepsSomonauk PrepsSerena PrepsNewark PrepsLeland PrepsEarlville PrepsMyWebTimesMarquette PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.