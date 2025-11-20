Sandwich scores win at Humes Breakout; Newark, Dwight fall: The Times Wednesday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Girls basketball

Sandwich 54, Newark 17: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout on Wednesday, the Indians recorded the convincing victory. Leading the attack were Kayden Cornelis with 19 points and four assists; Alayla Harris with 11 points and six rebounds; and Khloe White with eight points and a trio of assists.

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Dwight 34: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Trojans (1-1) suffered their first loss of the young season.

Plano 37, La Salle-Peru 33: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Reapers received 11 points from Jailyn Brown in the win over the Cavaliers. L-P’s Brie Ruppert scored 17 to lead all scorers.