Marshals pick up Leland man aggravated battery warrant

A Leland man wanted on aggravated battery charges was picked up Friday by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Evin T. Hensley, 19, was wanted out of La Salle County on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. An investigation was launched after an Oct. 18 incident in Peru.

Each charge is a Class 3 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

Hensley was taken to the La Salle County Jail, where he is held with no bond pending a detention hearing.