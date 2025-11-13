Peru building owner ticketed after burning 2x4s in basement to fend off cold

A smoke investigation Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the former Maria’s Pizza in downtown Peru led firefighters to find burning 2x4s in the basement. What happened? Fire Chief Jeff King said the owner, who was making interior improvements, got cold and ignited the wood to keep warm. (Scott Anderson)

The owner of the former Maria’s Pizza was ticketed for open burning Thursday after igniting 2x4s to fend off the cold.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said firefighters were initially dispatched to JTS Pools for a smoke investigation, but first-responders quickly deduced the smoke was coming from the basement of the adjoining building, once occupied by Maria’s Pizza.

The building owner of the former Maria’s Pizza set off a scare Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, when he burned 2x4s in the building basement. Fire Chief Jeff King said the building owner said he got cold and build the fire to keep warm. The owner was ticketed for open burning. (Scott Anderson)

Firefighters were dispatched about 10 a.m. and discovered the source of the smoke after being dispatched: a burn pile that had been ignited to provide indoor heating.

“(The building owner)got cold, set these 2x4s on fire in the basement and filled the whole building with smoke,” King said. “I was shocked when I saw it.”

King said the owner was cited for open burning. Peru police said the ticket was issued to Ky T. Le, 46 years of age.