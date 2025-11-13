Peru building owner ticketed after burning 2x4s in basement to fend off cold

The owner of the former Maria’s Pizza was ticketed for open burning Thursday after igniting 2x4s to fend off the cold.
Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said firefighters were initially dispatched to JTS Pools for a smoke investigation, but first-responders quickly deduced the smoke was coming from the basement of the adjoining building, once occupied by Maria’s Pizza.
Firefighters were dispatched about 10 a.m. and discovered the source of the smoke after being dispatched: a burn pile that had been ignited to provide indoor heating.
“(The building owner)got cold, set these 2x4s on fire in the basement and filled the whole building with smoke,” King said. “I was shocked when I saw it.”
King said the owner was cited for open burning. Peru police said the ticket was issued to Ky T. Le, 46 years of age.