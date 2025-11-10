Epilepsy Advocacy Network to hold Epilepsy Awareness Month events

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network in Ottawa will host several events and programs throughout November in celebration of Epilepsy Awareness Month. (Photo provided by the Epilepsy Advocacy Network)

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network in Ottawa will host several events and programs throughout November in celebration of Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Participants can attend an epilepsy awareness event and connect individuals with epilepsy to the network’s services. To learn about upcoming awareness month events, visit epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org/upcoming-events.

The network will also offer free seizure recognition and first aid CDC-approved certification. The training can be held online or in person. Training also will be offered at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, online via Zoom at epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org.

The Epilepsy Advocacy Network’s mission is to improve the lives of people with epilepsy in central and northwestern Illinois through support groups, case management, seizure response trainings, and advocacy.

For more information, call 815-846-0881 or visit epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org.