Princeton High School scholastic bowl team begins 2025-26 season

The Princeton High School scholastic bowl team recently began its 2025-26 season at the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association Novice tournament Saturday, Nov. 1, in Bartonville.

The team placed second out of 12 teams. Princeton High School sophomore Aiden Robinson was named first place all-tournament with 705 points scored. The team currently has a 6-2 record.

“Our players came in focused and ready to compete,” coach Brody Anderson said in a news release. “This was a great showing for the JV team’s first tournament of the year, and I’m excited to see them continue to develop their skills.”