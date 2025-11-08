DePue students named to ILMEA District 2 Junior Mixed Choir

Seven members of the DePue choir attended the ILMEA District 2 Festival at Augustana College in Rock Island on Saturday. They are (front row, left to right) Estrella Avila (soprano, 8th grade), Genesis Torres (soprano, 8th grade), and Colten Rivers (alto, 6th grade), and (back row) Xitlali Colon (alto, 8th grade), Cynthia Patino (soprano, 7th grade), Anessa Lawrence (soprano, 7th grade) and AJ Sarabia (alto, 7th grade). (Photo provided by Heather Francis)

Seven of DePue Unit School’s junior high choir members were selected for the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 2 Junior Mixed Choir after taking part in a challenging audition process.

This honors choir is composed of the best sixth, seventh and eighth grade choir members from a sizable portion of the state. ILMEA District 2 runs west to the Mississippi River and east to Seneca, and from north of Mendota down south to Peoria.

The seven DePue choir members attended the ILMEA District 2 Festival at Augustana College in Rock Island on Saturday, where they will rehearse with guest conductor Roland Hatcher, choir director at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, for approximately six hours before performing in a concert that evening.

The DePue choir members are Estrella Avila (soprano, 8th grade), Xitlali Colon (alto, 8th grade), Anessa Lawrence (soprano, 7th grade), Cynthia Patino (soprano, 7th grade), Colten Rivers (alto, 6th grade), AJ Sarabia (alto, 7th grade) and Genesis Torres (soprano, 8th grade).

DePue choir director Heather Francis said she is especially proud because the ILMEA District 2 choir chairperson shared that there was a record number of student auditions this year.

“The ILMEA Junior Mixed Choir totals 110 students from across the district, so a school as small as DePue having seven of the 110 is significant,” Francis said. ”I have told them that I hope they’re as proud of themselves as I am of them. Being selected for the ILMEA choir is something to be celebrated.”