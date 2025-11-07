Peru waterfront restaurant closes for season

(File photo) Stubbz Galley, located in the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., has closed for the season. Social media posts will update where it opens next spring. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Stubbz Galley closed for the season at the South Shore Boat Club in Peru.

“It’s been a fun summer. We got to meet a ton of friends and customers from all over,” read a post on the business’s social media. “We have been lucky enough to serve the Illinois Valley delicious food for the last six months, but unfortunately, we can’t stay open through winter.”

Catering will be available over the winter. They advised customers to watch for where they pop up next, but did not indicate whether they will return to South Shore in the spring.

The restaurant, with a focus on seafood, opened in the spring at the boat club, 2380 Water St., operated by Steven and Melissa Jensen.

