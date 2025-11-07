Shaw Local

Ottawa man charged in non-fatal shooting

Berry faces 6 to 30 years if convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm

Lawrence Berry

Lawrence Berry (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

By Tom Collins

An Ottawa man faces up to 30 years in prison if firing shots that struck and injured another Ottawa man, police said in a Friday press release.

Lawrence Berry, 52, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony with a six-year minimum and no possibility of probation.

Berry was ordered detained in La Salle County Jail and given a Nov. 20 court date.

According to the Friday press release, officers were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. on Nov. 4 to an Ottawa residence where officers discovered a 55-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to a regional medical center.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident, and an ongoing investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Detective Division,” according to the release.

