Ottawa man charged in non-fatal shooting

An Ottawa man faces up to 30 years in prison if firing shots that struck and injured another Ottawa man, police said in a Friday press release.

Lawrence Berry, 52, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony with a six-year minimum and no possibility of probation.

Berry was ordered detained in La Salle County Jail and given a Nov. 20 court date.

According to the Friday press release, officers were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. on Nov. 4 to an Ottawa residence where officers discovered a 55-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to a regional medical center.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident, and an ongoing investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Detective Division,” according to the release.