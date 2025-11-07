Fajitas in La Salle moving into former John’s North Star

Monday night, the La Salle City Council approved submitting an application to the state of Illinois on behalf of Fajitas Mexican Restaurant. (NewsTribune/Ali Braboy)

Fajitas Mexican restaurant is moving to the former John’s North Star in La Salle.

A date has not been set for the move to 1840 Saint Vincent’s Ave.

John’s North Star closed in 2018 and Voluntary Action Center of La Salle, Putnam, & Bureau Counties was located at that location for some time before its recent move to the former Peru Pizza House.

Fajitas, 254 3rd St., La Salle, has served the area since 2009.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.