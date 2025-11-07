Bureau Valley captures SRC girls 7th-grade title

Bureau Valley avenged an earlier loss to Princeton Logan by defeating the Lions 35-17 to capture the seventh-grade girls basketball championship of the Starved Rock Conference Tournament Thursday night in Peru.
The Storm ran away to a 21-4 halftime lead. Leading scorers for the Storm were Tinley Yepsen (12), Mya Wallace (8), Kaylee Jamison (6) and Kinley Gruber (6).
Bureau Valley reached the finals by defeating No. 7 Spring Valley 34-2 and No. 3 Ottawa 34-9.
In the eighth-grade finals, No. 2 Ottawa upset No. 1 Spring Valley JFK 25-17.
In third-place games, No. 3 Ottawa defeated No. 4 Mendota 25-21 in the seventh grade while No. 3 Princeton topped No. 5 Peru 51-33 in the eighth grade.