Bureau Valley captures SRC girls 7th-grade title

Bureau Valley defeated Princeton 35-17 to capture the 2025 SRC 7th-grade championship Thursday at Peru Parkside. Team members are (front row, from left) manager Maddie Dillbeck, manager Blake Maynard, Cali Pistole, Kinley Gruber, Aleeyah Foster, Stevie Davis, Kaylee Jamison and Sophia Thurston; and (back row) 7th grade coach Ryan Rosenthal, Kaurie Facemire, Kenzlie Wright, Shea Wunder, Mya Waites, Daelynn Benavidez, Tinley Yepsen, Ava Ferris and 8th grade coach Brent Jamison. (Photo provided)

Bureau Valley avenged an earlier loss to Princeton Logan by defeating the Lions 35-17 to capture the seventh-grade girls basketball championship of the Starved Rock Conference Tournament Thursday night in Peru.

The Storm ran away to a 21-4 halftime lead. Leading scorers for the Storm were Tinley Yepsen (12), Mya Wallace (8), Kaylee Jamison (6) and Kinley Gruber (6).

Bureau Valley reached the finals by defeating No. 7 Spring Valley 34-2 and No. 3 Ottawa 34-9.

In the eighth-grade finals, No. 2 Ottawa upset No. 1 Spring Valley JFK 25-17.

In third-place games, No. 3 Ottawa defeated No. 4 Mendota 25-21 in the seventh grade while No. 3 Princeton topped No. 5 Peru 51-33 in the eighth grade.