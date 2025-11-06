Roosty’s in Ottawa aims for December opening

Roosty’s Chicken & Shakes hopes to open its second location in Ottawa by the end of the year. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Roosty’s Chicken & Shakes hopes to be open by the end of the year.

“The town is excited and we’re excited. We’re getting there,” owner Kerem Kok said of the progress at the site of the former Dunkin’ Donuts, 2749 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Kok said the outside of the building needed the most work, while the inside also needed some remodeling, such as new signage and counters.

Roosty’s has a location in Minooka that opened in March 2024. Ottawa will be its second location.

“We were looking for places to grow and I go to Ottawa a lot. I drive through to go to Starved Rock in the summertime,” he said. “Just earlier this year, I spent a lot of time in Ottawa just seeing the community and checking out other businesses.”

Roosty’s serves fresh, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and jumbo wings. A larger kitchen in Ottawa will allow grilled and fried options.

Side orders include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fries, and the signature loaded fries. Roosty’s offers five milkshake flavors, as well as seasonal flavors such as pistachio and banana pudding.

