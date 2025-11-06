OSF HealthCare welcomes behavioral health provider in Peru

OSF HealthCarepatients’ in Peru recently welcomed advanced practice registered nurse Krystal Hanson to its staff as a behavioral health provider.

Hansen will help increase patients’ behavioral health services access. OSF Behavioral and Mental Health’s medical office building A, 920 West St., Suite 118, Peru.

Hanson earned a medical degree from Bradley University and board certification as a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner. She will participate in the OSF Resilient Healing program. The program’s focus includes whole-person care and supporting patients during the recovery journey. Patients, new and existing, can schedule appointments with Hanson or her care team by calling 815-431-5370.