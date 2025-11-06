Boutique returns to Peru Mall for holidays, another temporarily closes

(File photo) An aerial view of the former Sears property inside the Peru Mall on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Peru. Unique Boutique returns to the mall this holiday season. (Scott Anderson)

Unique Boutique has reopened at the Peru Mall for Christmas shopping.

The pop-up shop is located in the former Spencer’s storefront and features more than 30 local crafters, artists, and vendors.

The Green Life temporarily closed Oct. 27 and will reopen Friday, Dec. 19.

