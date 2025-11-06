Shaw Local

Boutique returns to Peru Mall for holidays, another temporarily closes

An aerial view of the former Sears property inside the Peru Mall on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Peru. The 98,000 square-foot building will be auctioned off on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. The lot is just over 8 acres. Crexi is handling the auction service.

(File photo) An aerial view of the former Sears property inside the Peru Mall on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Peru. Unique Boutique returns to the mall this holiday season.

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Unique Boutique has reopened at the Peru Mall for Christmas shopping.

The pop-up shop is located in the former Spencer’s storefront and features more than 30 local crafters, artists, and vendors.

The Green Life temporarily closed Oct. 27 and will reopen Friday, Dec. 19.

