St. Bede Academy accepting poinsettia sale orders

The St. Bede Academy prom committee is accepting orders for its poinsettia sale to raise funds for its 2026 prom expenses.

The poinsettias will be available in white or red. A six-inch pot costs $20 and a seven-inch pot costs $30. Accepted forms of payment include cash or check made payable to St. Bede Academy with “prom” in the memo.

The order deadline is Monday, Dec. 1. The poinsettias can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the academy’s Perino Science Center, 24 W. U.S. Highway 6, St. Bede Lane, Peru. To order a poinsettia, email anambo@st-bede.com or visit st-bede.com.

“We wanted to offer something that brings joy to families during the Christmas Season while supporting our prom fundraising efforts,” St. Bede Academy prom committee chair Abby Nambo said in a news release. “The poinsettias are gorgeous, and every purchase helps make our prom dreams possible.”