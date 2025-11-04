Three local artists to be exhibited in Utica, then Peru

NCI ARTworks and Heritage Corridor Destinations will exhibit the work of several artists in Utica and then in Peru.

In a press release, NCI ARTworks announced a partnership to display works by Illinois Valley artists E.J. Rodriguez, Larisa Sarver and Nate Petit-Dieu through Nov. 30 at the Utica Welcome Center.

The work of these artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery from Nov. 14 to the first week of December.

E. J. Rodriquez is a photographer currently residing in Illinois. He specializes in images of nature and urban landscapes from most of the lower 48 states of the USA as well as from England, Russia and throughout Europe. His work is featured in prestigious private and commercial collections in the U.S. and abroad.

Nadler, a.k.a Nate, Petit-Dieu, has worked on varying projects from digital designs to mural applications. In addition to his graphic illustrations, he does acrylic work.

Larisa Sarver grew up on a farm outside of Serena. After graduating from Serena High School, she attended Illinois State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Larisa taught at various schools around the area, but taught her last 17 at La Salle-Peru Township High School. She has exhibited both her photographic work and her paintings at various juried and non-juried art exhibitions throughout the Illinois Valley.

In addition to the multi-venue exhibition program launched by NCI ARTworks, this nonprofit arts agency will continue to raise funds through its annual Arts, Culture & Wellness trips in the US and abroad. Information is available at www.nciartworks.com.