Princeton Logan, Spring Valley JFK take top seeds into SRC girls tourney

The Princeton Logan 7th grade and the Spring Valley JFK 8th grade teams will take the top seeds into the 2025 Starved Rock Conference girls basketball tournament at Peru Parkside starting Saturday, Nov. 1.

In 7th grade opening round games on Saturday, No. 3 Ottawa (4-2) plays No. 6 LaSalle (1-5) at 9 a.m., No. 2 Bureau Valley (5-1) plays No. 7 Spring Valley (0-6) at 11:30 p.m. and No. 4 Mendota (3-3) plays No. 5 Parkside (2-4) at 2 p.m.

Princeton (6-0) draws the winner of the Mendota-Peru game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Opening round games in the 8th grade are No. 2 Ottawa (5-1) vs. No. 7 LaSalle (0-6) at 10:15 a.m., No. 4 Bureau Valley (3-3) vs. No. 5 Peru (2-4) at 12:45 p.m. and No. 3 Princeton (4-2) vs. No. 6 Mendota (1-5) at 3:15 p.m.

Spring Valley (6-0) awaits the winner of the Bureau Valley-Peru game at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The finals will be held Thursday, Nov. 6.