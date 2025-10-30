Mendota Rotary Club installs Born Learning Trail

The Rotary Club of Mendota recently partnered with United Way of Illinois Valley to install a Born Learning Trail on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Blackstone Park, 300 Fourth Ave., Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

The Rotary Club of Mendota recently partnered with United Way of Illinois Valley to install a Born Learning Trail on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Blackstone Park, 300 Fourth Ave., Mendota.

The organization’s volunteers installed colorful signs, painted pathways, and cleaned up the trail’s surrounding area. The volunteers were also assisted by the Mendota Interact Club.

The Born Learning Trail features a series of play-based signs and sidewalk art. The signs and art encourage early childhood development through movement, exploration, and creativity. The trail will also include stations to help parents and caregivers turn moments into learning opportunities to promote literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills.

“Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self, and this project truly embodies that spirit,” Mendota Rotary Club president Susan Paugels said in a news release. “We are excited to be a contributor to the Born Learning Trail. The trail is a great way for any adult to engage young children in learning activities. We hope the community will enjoy it for many years to come.”

The new trail is funded by a Rotary District Grant and matching funds from the Mendota Rotary Club. The trail is designed for families with children ages newborn to five.

“Partnering with the Mendota Rotary for this special ‘build day’ represents our commitment to fostering community spirit and collaboration in the Illinois Valley,” United Way of Illinois Valley executive director Betha Ghighi also said in the news release. “Together, we are investing in the well-being of our area and creating opportunities for growth, support, and unity, ultimately strengthening our community and enhancing the lives of those we serve.”

For more information, call 920-242-9881.