Madelaine Johns named La Salle-Peru High School SAR award winner

La Salle-Peru Township High School senior Madelaine Johns was named the 2025-26 Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

The award is presented to a senior based on the qualities of service, dependability, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree.

Johns was selected for the award by the high school’s faculty. She is the daughter of Bob and Erinn Johns of La Salle.

“Lainey is an incredible example of the qualities that anyone should look to emulate and is immensely deserving of this award. Lainey has continually displayed herself as a leader with a kind-hearted spirit throughout her classes and the many activities that she has chosen to be involved in. I am extremely proud of Lainey and know she is bound to do great things as she moves forward in life and continue to be a shining role model of a great L-P Cavalier.” La Salle-Peru Township High School counselor Brandon Placher said in a news release.

Johns is involved in many activities and athletics at La Salle-Peru Township High School including choir, musicals, Link Crew, student boards, CAV Day, and Renaissance Leadership team. She also is a HOBY volunteer and student council and Interact Club president. Johns intends on studying elementary education at Illinois State University.