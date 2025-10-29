Fort du Rocher DAR donates to veterans, plans fundraiser and author talk

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 11 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, with Regent Beverly Richardson presiding.

The chapter voted to donate to the veteran’s home for outdoor holiday decorations. The chapter members made goodie bags for the home’s 79 residents as part of their Day of Service.

The Lunch in the Park discussion noted the Fort du Rocher chapter needed more publicity next year. The District II meeting is Oct. 25 at the Mendota Civic Center. The chapter will set up a table to raise funds.

The Feb. 14 meeting will be held online via Zoom. The meeting features author K.M. Waldvogel on her book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers & Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution.” The novel tells the stories of the women of the American Revolution. The Fort du Rocher chapter agreed to buy book copies for local libraries.

The president general’s message reported the DAR Day of Service’s 10th anniversary. The Day of Service is used to give back and continue to illuminate the DAR’s legacy. The Spain and the Birth of American Democracy Symposium was co-hosted by the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute and the National DAR at the National DAR Headquarters. The symposium was attended by her majesty Queen Sofia. The DAR’s Smithsonian reports were digitized and are available online.

Alice Giberson read “A Tale of Two Georges” from the American Spirit. The article compared George Washington and King George III.

Lonnie Schaefer read parts of Chief Seattle of the Puget Sound Tribe’s speech given in 1854. The speech concerned the sale of land and its impact to the Indigenous people.

The patriot minute explained how Georgia physician Lyman Hall was one of the Declaration of Independence signers and an independence supporter. Hall was forced to flee Georgia and his property was destroyed. He helped restore the state and served as governor of Georgia after the war. Hall championed education and helped found the University of Georgia.

The National Defender reported the frigate Constitution became known as “Old Ironsides” after a battle during the War of 1812. Sailors reported seeing cannon balls bounce off the ships hull. The National Defender also reported Casimir Pulaski fought in Poland against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. He was driven into exile when the uprising failed. Pulaski was recruited to assist in the Revolutionary War by Ben Franklin. He was fatally wounded at the siege of Savanna. Pulaski is remembered as the father of the U.S. Cavalry.

The newsletter deadline will be Nov. 15. The newsletter is accepting pictures and holiday recipes. Diane McCully is also accepting patriot stories from members. The stories can also be submitted to the newsletter.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m., Nov. 8, at the Community United Methodist Church. The meeting includes a memorial service for patriots. Members are asked to be prepared to tell something about their patriot.

Membership in the DAR is open to women age 18 and older who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot. The organization promotes education, patriotism and historic preservation.

For more information, visit fortdurocherchapternsdar.com or dar.org.